MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after an attempted bank robbery in McAllen on Monday.

A man entered a bank at the 5600 block of N. 10th in McAllen. He told the tellers that he had a bomb and demanded cash, according to Lt. Joel Morales of the McAllen Police Department.

The man left, and the bank called police.

Police arrested the man. There was no bomb found, authorities said.

The man remains in custody pending arraignment.