HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services reported an additional COVID-19-related death this week.

Between March 14 and 23, the county reported a Donna man in his 70s died of COVID-19. This raises the COVID-19 death toll in Hidalgo County to 4,122 since the start of the pandemic.

Additionally, 397 new cases of the virus were reported during the nine-day period. There are also 34 people hospitalized in Hidalgo County hospitals as of Thursday.

Of those 14 are in intensive care units.