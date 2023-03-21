PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Patricio El Penitente, a one-act play in English, is scheduled to play in Pharr this week.

The play by Jo Roybal-Izay, set in the northern New Mexico mountains is set for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Development & Research Center in south Pharr.

The story goes back and forth between 1946 and 2000 and is about a man named Patricio Pinto, a Penitente who devoted his life to charity, only to be torn between his family and his ambition to become a famous writer.

Jaime Torres from Edinburg as Blas, Gina West-Keirn as Mama Regina from McAllen and Mathieu Caviness from San Juan as the younger Patricio in a scene from Patricio El Penitente will perform again in Pharr, March 24-26.

Patricio El Penitente is categorized as a drama, comedy, and historical work. The family-friendly show lasts approximately 90 minutes and includes a special appearance by brother and sister duet, Priscilla and John Lozano

“Our opening week was mostly sold out and received standing ovations at all five performances,” said PCT Artistic Director, Pedro Garcia. “Director Seres Jaime Magaña, from McAllen, has staged a heartfelt yet humorous story in time for Lent, with the eight local performers.”

There are 120 seats available per showing and showtimes for Friday and Saturday are at 7:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets start at $8 and can be purchased at www.pharrcommunitytheater.com.

Tickets will also be available at the door starting one hour before curtain for $10.