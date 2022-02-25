BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Outside of the Filemon B. Vela Middle School Band Hall in Brownsville, is a proving ground for the students to show off their skills.

Learning scales, time signatures and harmonies is part of the everyday lessons at the direction of Band Director Mario Sarmiento.

“I’m proud of them,” said Sarmiento.

The students are jazzed up for the Thursday Children’s parade.

They’ve been practicing for months but marching is a new skill Kevin Frayre is confident he’ll pull off without a hitch.

The accomplished saxophonist can play the songs and is giving former parade performer and CBS News Anchor Derick Garcia a refresher on how to march and play.

“It’s all about keeping the left foot instep. So it goes left… left… left.” said the student turned teacher. “I think I’ll keep it to the professionals,” said Garcia laughing at his incoordination of getting the left foot down.

The woodwind wizard is performing with his fellow bandmate Adrian Ramirez who is a quick learner on the trombone.

“I wanted to play the saxophone.” said the 8th grader. “I’m pretty good at the trombone”

Both are excited to play their hearts out and make their parents proud.