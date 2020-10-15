On the ballot: Weslaco mayor and city commission limited to five year term

WESLACO, Texas — In the city of Weslaco the decision to cap the term for mayor and the city council is on the ballot.

Voters have the option to limit the term to five years of service. This year a Weslaco City Commissioner says voters coming out to the polls is important whether they choose to come in person or voting by mail.

Jose Rodriguez, city commissioner said, “we want to hear everybody’s voice. That voice is going to be through their participation.”

The goal of Propositions A, B and C is to give residents a choice for a stronger voice on who their elected officials are.