On-Camera: Person of Interest in Burglary of Motor Vehicle

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are looking for the identity of a man in connection with several burglaries of motor vehicles.

Police said the burglaries occurred on Dec. 6 and 24.

The man, said police, was captured on surveillance video walking into a store after he committed the burglary.

When he left the store he was seen getting into a red Dodge Neon with a spoiler. Authorities said this man is known to be around the Southmost area.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.

If the information provided leads to an arrest you could earn a cash reward. All calls will remain anonymous.