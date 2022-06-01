BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are searching for the identity or whereabouts of a person of interest in an assault.

Police said the incident occurred on Sunday at the 2400 block of E. 13th St.

Authorities said the male subject was accusing an employee of staring at his wife and punched the employee.

The man left the location in a Ford F-250, said police.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the man is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

The information provided could earn you a cash reward. All calls will remain anonymous.