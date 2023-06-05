BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average lifespan for men is five years less compared to women, and the gap continues to grow as time passes.

The top three causes of death for men are heart disease, cancer, and unintentional injuries. Doctors say men need to stay up to date with vaccinations, go to appointments, lower stress, watch what they eat, and be careful around risky situations.

“We often don’t want to admit that we may need to see a doctor that we may need care. But if we don’t do early preventative care, things are so much harder down the line,” said Dr. Christopher Romero, Valley Baptist Medical Center Internal Medicine Specialist.

“And in a community such as ours, where we have high rates of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, getting out ahead of things before they become a crisis that really can’t impact your life, later on, is truly important.”

Dr. Romero says it is common among men to delay care more often than women, resulting in things being diagnosed later and at more advanced stages.

June is Men’s Health Awareness Month, and it is designed to educate men about being consistent with their health checkups. Whether it’s an illness or a mental health check-up, it is important to schedule those appointments as you notice the first symptom.

Romero also said it’s important to schedule those yearly checkups and follow up with your health provider as needed.

“There’s a recent article that came out that showed that 70% of Type 2 diabetes really would be preventable and are linked to, oftentimes, dietary decisions,” said Romero. “So a lot of the health consequences that we see in clinics, as well as in hospitals, are the result of diseases, many of them preventable, or at least modifiable.”

Aside from staying on top of your doctor’s appointments, it is also important to maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle with healthy eating choices and regular exercise.