Omicron a concern but doctors say don’t panic

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The World Health Organization is warning of a new COVID variant that is causing some concern. Since the announcement on Friday – health experts say more still needs to be known about the new variant.

The more people that get COVID-19 the more chances the virus has to mutate. Those mutations can make the new variant different enough for your immune system to not recognize it.

“These proteins, called antibodies, this omicron, its a lot easier for it to hide from it, so it’s not detected. Camouflage if you will,” explained Dr. Ivan Melendez, the Hidalgo County health authority.

The omicron variant has only been known about for a short time. Studies are being done to see how contagious and dangerous the new variant could be.

“Is it something of great concern? Absolutely. Should we be mortified? No. Should we be in panic because we don’t have tools to address it? Absolutely not,” Melendez said.

Melendez said the normal COVID-19 safety precautions still work and the world is in a better starting place for new vaccines if needed.

“I think we’ll be able to ramp up vaccines specific to this mutation should the ones we have now not be significantly efficient,” Melendez said.

Moderna has said they could have an omicron specific booster shot in clinical trials in as little as 60 days. Melendez said the emergence of more contagious variants shows more people need to be vaccinated.

“The simplest question is ‘am I better prepared for any type of disease, including COVID, if I have vaccines or not? It’s a straightforward answer: absolutely,” Melendez said.

All adults in the U.S. are now able to get booster COVID shots.