EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week the City of Edinburg named Omar Garza as their new fire chief.

He’s already completed his first day in his new role and shared his future plans for the department.

“Edinburg Fire Department is unique in a way, it’s my second home,” Garza said.

Garza, an Alamo native, started his fire career back in 1993 and later transitioned over to the Edinburg Fire Department.

He served a number of roles, eventually becoming Fire Marshal and now he’s taking on his new role as chief.

“To me, number one thing is community, we got to make sure that the community is safe and make sure my firefighters are safe you know at the end of the day I got to make sure that all my firefighters get to go home and get back to their families,” Garza said.

Garza has seen several changes within the City of Edinburg.

He says he wants to continue placing strong traditions and connections with the community just like the leaders who came before him.

That includes who he’s replacing, Chief Shawn Snider.

Garza knew Snider since he was a kid and worked under his leadership for many years.

Snider passed away on May 1 after battling cancer at 58 years old.

“Big shoes to fill but Chief Snider, he was a class act, no one else can replace him as a person as a chief, as a mentor, as a brother, I just hope to do the best I can to fulfil his legacy,” Garza said.

Edinburg fire has 5 stations, 80 paid firefighters and around 30 volunteer members.

Garza says he’s thrilled to serve the community and the first responders here in the Valley.

“I’m excited this is a goal I had for a long time and I am honored that the city management gave me this opportunity to serve the City of Edinburg to me I’ve always been a team player, it’s always about the team and not the individual so at the end of the day as long as the city shines the fire department shines and we do our jobs that’s all that matters to me.” Garza said.