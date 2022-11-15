Ollie’s is opening a store on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Brownsville. (Courtesy of Ollie’s)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A news Ollie’s store is opening on Wednesday in Brownsville, promising “good stuff cheap” to area shoppers.

The store will be opening its doors at 9 a.m. at 3000 Pablo Kisel Blvd., next to Party City in the location that previously housed Bed, Bath and Beyond.

But what exactly is Ollie’s?

According to the store’s website, “Ollie’s is America’s largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. Our 465 ‘semi-lovely’ stores sell merchandise of all descriptions and some beyond description.”

The Brownsville store will increase the total Ollie’s locations to 475.

Much of the merchandise is overstock items direct from manufacturers, the store stated. Other items come through financial lenders that have liquidated other stores’ inventories.

“Everybody loves bargains,” the store’s website said about the Brownsville store. “You’ll find thousands of bargains all under one roof. Save up to 70% off the fancy stores’ prices on name-brand merchandise.”

A sales flyer for the Brownsville opening promises discounts on power tools, appliances, blankets, pet bedding and supplies, baby lotions and wipes, cleaning products, toys and more.

The store will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, except for Sunday when store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.