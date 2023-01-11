Ollie’s is set to open its Harlingen location on Jan. 25. (ValleyCentral)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The wait is almost over.

The much-anticipated opening of the major discount store Ollie’s has been set in Harlingen. On Wednesday, signs could be seen posted on the doors, which were open, granting a view of a team of workers gathering for a meeting inside.

The store is opening in the former location of Forever 21 at the Valle Vista Mall in Harlingen. (ValleyCentral)

“A new Ollie’s is opening on [Wednesday, Jan. 25] at 9 a.m. in Harlingen,” the company announced online. “Find us in the Valle Vista Mall off Expressway 83 in the old Forever 21!”

A billboard along Business 83, leading east into town, has also been announcing the opening date.

The store will be the chain’s second in Cameron County. The first local store opened in Brownsville on Nov. 16, 2022, promising the area “good stuff cheap.” That store — the company’s 475th overall — opened in the former Bed, Bath and Beyond on Pablo Kisel Boulevard.

The Harlingen store was announced prior to any word on the Brownsville location. It’s store number appeared to be No. 474 on the company’s website on Wednesday.

Yet, many area shoppers might still be unfamiliar with the store and its merchandise, a mix of overstock items direct from manufacturers. Other items come through financial lenders that have liquidated other stores’ inventories.

“Everybody loves bargains,” the store had stated ahead of the Brownsville store’s opening. “You’ll find thousands of bargains all under one roof. Save up to 70% off the fancy stores’ prices on name-brand merchandise.”

After opening, the Harlingen store will have hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, except for Sunday when store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.