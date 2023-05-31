MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new Olive Garden location is coming to Mission, the city’s Economic Development Corporation announced.

The Board of Directors of the Mission EDC approved Wednesday to begin construction of an Olive Garden.

Mission EDC CEO Teclo Garcia said he was excited about the possibility of bringing a nationally

recognized restaurant to Mission.

“Olive Garden would be a true lynchpin for the continued development of our Anzalduas corridor, which runs from our international bridge to I-2,” Garcia said. “Visitors coming in from our bridge will soon be able to shop, eat and play without having to travel far.”

The proposed project would be located at the northeast corner of Bryan Road and Interstate 2.

Construction will begin in October and is expected to be completed in July 2024.