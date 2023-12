HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Fire Department is responding to a fire at the old Hidalgo County Jail.

Officials confirmed with ValleyCentral that Edinburg FD is responding, and requested assistance from Weslaco.

Old paper files that were left inside the building are fueling the flames, officials said, but the fire is contained.

The jail is located on South Business 281, behind the county probation office.