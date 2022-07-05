HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An “old feud” has been taken into consideration as motive in a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead.

At approximately 1:53 a.m. Tuesday, two men approached a Harlingen PD officer at a traffic stop stating their friend in the backseat had been shot, according to police.

Jaime Medina, 18, was assisted at the scene. However, Medina was pronounced dead at the hospital due to his injuries.

Harlingen PD Commander Garcia was informed at 6:38 a.m. that the actual shooting occurred near FM 800 on Westbound Expressway 83.

Investigators were sent to the crime scene, and Harlingen PD made contact with two witnesses.

Authorities learned that the shooting took place from vehicle to vehicle.

A person of interest has been identified, but they can not be considered a suspect yet.

The person of interest is known to have an “old feud” with the victim.

This is an open investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.