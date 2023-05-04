CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority is closing the northbound Old Alice RoaD entrance ramp and southbound Old Alice exit ramp this week.

State Highway 550 road will be temporarily closed at the following locations:

Northbound Old Alice Entrance Ramp: Closure begins at 10 a.m. Thursday and ends at 7 p.m.

Southbound Old Alice Exit Ramp: Closure begins 10 a.m. Friday and ends at 7 p.m.

Any questions regarding the road closures can be directed to the Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority office at (956) 621-5571 or info@ccrma.org.