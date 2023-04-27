BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Shauna Messer Banbuskirk, 38, was last seen at 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of Padre Island Highway and Ruben M. Torres, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

He said Banbuskirk was seen wearing a black sports bra and black shorts, walking way from the America’s Best Value Inn Hotel, southbound towards Minnesota Avenue.

Banbuskirk is described as 5’6” tall, weighs about 120 pounds, has a butterfly tattoo on the right side of her neck and other tattoos on both forearms.

The sheriff says Banbuskirk is an Oklahoma native and that her family has not heard from her and are concerned for her safety.

Officials believe Banbuskirk is in need of medical care.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Banbuskirk is asked to contact Cameron County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 554-6700 or (956) 544-0860.