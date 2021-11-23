Oil spill on expressway causes back up in San Benito area

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officials in San Benito are working to clean up an oil spill.

According to a post from the city, police are working to clean up the expressway.

Authorities have closed the road from FM 509 to Ratliff St., southbound as crews work in the area.

Drives are asked to take ext FM 509 and find an alternate route.

From San Benito PD: Avoid travel on southbound Expressway from Williams Road to Sam Houston Street as emergency crews are working to clean up oil spills. This stretch of highway is CLOSED until further notice. Use the FM 509 exit and take an alternate route to your destination. — San Benito (@SanBenitoTX) November 23, 2021

Details are limited at this time, check back for updates.