Oil spill on expressway causes back up in San Benito area

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officials in San Benito are working to clean up an oil spill.

According to a post from the city, police are working to clean up the expressway.

Authorities have closed the road from FM 509 to Ratliff St., southbound as crews work in the area.

Drives are asked to take ext FM 509 and find an alternate route.

Details are limited at this time, check back for updates.

