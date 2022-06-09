PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A press conference was held Thursday morning to give an update on the ongoing road construction in Pharr.

TxDOT & contractor Dragados/Pulice Joint Venture discussed a traffic shift for the next phase of construction.

The reconstruction of the Interstate-2 and Interstate 69C interchange will make traffic improvements in Pharr, McAllen, and San Juan.

“It will produce more business more commerce where we need to continue to invest in our infrastructure,” said State Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, in a previous interview.

Construction won’t be completed until 2023, as the latest reports.

The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. and will be streamed LIVE in this article.