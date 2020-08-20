Officials see a spike in domestic violence, remind victims they’re not alone

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Just a little more than a week ago, a 37-year-old Mcallen woman was reported missing and later found dead in rural Hidalgo County.

Authorities say it was at the hands of her soon to be ex-husband identified as Richard Ford, a man police say she had a protective order against.

Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez says since the pandemic began, there has been an increase in incidents, disturbances and calls.

“Because of the pandemic, because of other things that families are going through, because of these unusual times. I think it’s stress that builds up which is no excuse to cause any harm to anyone,” says Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says if you are in a domestic violence situation, the first thing you should do is ask for help, and never try and leave the relationship on your own. He adds there are several ways you can ask for help. You can come by his office, contact law enforcement or speak with an advocacy group like Mujers Unidas.

Rodriguez says wherever you go for help they will all start with a plan. Throughout the year he says organizations are constantly sending out information on how to develop a plan.

The plan will include how to get out, who they can call, who they can go to safely, and who they can report abuse or ask for help.

When victims come to Rodriguez for help, he says they approach with caution and often have many questions about how they can get out.

“Just because you’re out of a domestic violence environment doesn’t mean that it ends. You know, just because you left that relationship it doesn’t mean that it stops. Unfortunately, you know one still has to continue protecting themselves, and doing everything they can to be able to avoid anyone getting hurt,” says Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says one way to protect yourself is by getting a protective order. In the past four years, Rodriguez says about 8,000 people have come to his office seeking a protective order, with half filing for one.

He says some may call a protective order just a piece of paper but he says it’s a document that has power and something police can enforce.

Rodriguez says he feels a sense of responsibility to help those in a domestic violence situation and says we as a community should also feel a sense of responsibility if we see someone in a similar situation.

Rodriguez adds domestic violence is something personal to him. He says when he speaks to a victim ha can put himself in their situation, knowing what they are experiencing.

If you are experiencing a domestic violence situation, Rodriguez says you are not alone and adds the first step and is to ask for help.

If you are in need of assistance visit the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Domestic Violence Guidance. There you will find a list of numbers and sites to help you take that first step.