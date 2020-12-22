Officials say to take extra precautions flying this holiday season

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Valley International Airport in Harlingen has seen around 30% fewer travelers this year compared to last year. Despite the reduction, officials say that they are still expecting big numbers for the holidays.

“We usually have around a thousand travelers a day during the holidays traveling, we’re looking more at like six or seven hundred a day,” said Jose Mulet, the director of marketing for Valley International Airport.

The CDC advises against traveling to visit friends or family right now.

If you decide to travel, be sure to follow these health and safety guidelines from the CDC:

Check travel restrictions before you go.

Get a flu shot before you travel.

Be sure to bring hand sanitizer and extra masks.

Do not travel if you or a companion are sick.

Wear your mask properly, i.e. covering your mouth and nose.

Maintain at least six feet apart from anyone outside your travel group.

Wash or sanitize your hands often.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

While there are fewer travelers this year than last, people are still choosing to fly. For those that do, planning ahead and exercising caution is more important now than ever.

How open things are varies by state, and can change quickly.

“You need to really be careful and check 48 hours and 24 hours before your flight [to see] what has changed at the destination,” said Mulet. “Look ahead where you’re traveling and see what’s going on at that destination. You don’t want to fly and get stuck there.”

For a few months earlier in the year, some airlines were not selling tickets to the middle seat in a row to allow for greater social distancing on flights.

For people hoping to have a seat open between themselves and another passenger, most airlines don’t have that guarantee anymore.

“None of the airlines that fly to our airport have the middle seat blocked,” said Mulet. “Southwest was the last one to cancel that policy December the 1st, so all the other airlines, including Southwest, United, American, Frontier, Sun Country, they use the middle seat.”

Onboard high efficiency particle airflow (HEPA) filters, coupled with mandatory mask, wearing should keep most passengers safe during the flying portion of their trip, but you travel at your own risk.

One the new airline regulations that might cause passengers to get stuck at their destination this holiday season isn’t even related to COVID-19.

People who bring their emotional support animal with them on their departing flight might not be able to return with them.

“Effective January 1st, airlines are not required to accept emotional support animals. So each airline has their own restrictions and rules and so on,” said Mulet.

To ensure that you can board your flight this holiday season, passengers should check their airline’s Covid-19, and emotional support animal, procedures before you even leave for the airport.