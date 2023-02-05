The Roma mayor has confirmed there will be an investigation into the chief of police and the city manager (Courtesy City of Roma)

ROMA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Rangers have taken over an investigation in Roma after the city conducted an internal audit and fired the City Finance Director, the city announced.

According to a news release from the City of Roma, officials began a process of streamlining office procedures to ensure that policies were “appropriately implemented.”

“Possible discrepancies began to emerge regarding bank deposits, and the City’s procedures were improved to prevent further discrepancies,” the release stated.

Roma requested assistance from the Texas Rangers after an internal audit was conducted, and they have now taken over the investigation.

“Due to the City’s findings, City Finance Director was terminated on February 2, 2023,” the release stated.

The release did not name the finance director.

The city stated that questions regarding the topic will be deferred to the Texas Rangers as the investigation remains ongoing.