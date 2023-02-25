SULLIVAN CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man in his early 40s was found dead after being trapped in an excavator that fell into a sediment pond this morning, officials say.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra took to Twitter this afternoon to report that the incident occurred north of US 83 on Vanderpool Road near Sullivan City.

At about 8 a.m. deputies assisted at the scene of the workplace accident where they found the man fully submerged underwater in the cab of the excavator, Guerra said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is aware of the situation and is investigating the cause of the incident.