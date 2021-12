HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCenral) — Harlingen firefighters responded to the scene of an old hotel on fire early Friday morning.

According to officials, the fire started around 2 a.m. at the old Best Western and Event Center. The fire was put out around 5:30 a.m.

Officials said that the fire only affected the southside of the building and that several rooms sustained fire damage while others only had smoke damage.

The cause of the fire still remains under investigation.