MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An employee with the city of McAllen Las Palmas Community Center was hospitalized after being stabbed Thursday morning, authorities said.

Esmeralda Rodriguez, 60, of McAllen, was arrested and charged in the stabbing, the McAllen Police Department said in a press release. The investigation is ongoing.

Rodriguez is also being investigated for another aggravated assault against one of her acquaintances Wednesday, according to police.

The employee was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds, city and police officials said.

The employee was assaulted “by an individual who was quickly apprehended by McAllen police,” stated a news release from city officials.

According to the McAllen Police Department, a witness said a woman came into the center and stabbed an employee with a knife before leaving on foot.

McAllen police said they detained Rodriguez at the 2400 block of Tamarack Street, where she was found with a knife in her waistband and cuts on her hands.

Police also stated that she became “combative” with officers, and began spitting on them.

McAllen officials stated that the Las Palmas Community Center remains “safe and fully open for business.”