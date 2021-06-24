Officials hold briefing ahead of Vice President Harris’s visit to border

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to tour the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday in El Paso.

Harris will be joined by Department of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Dick Durbin, and Congressman Veronica Escobar as they work with immigration officials at the border to discuss the root causes of immigration.

Officials say Harris has learned in trips to Mexico and Guatemala that the root causes stem from poverty, corruption, and violence, among other issues, taking place in many Latin American countries such as Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

According to Harris’s spokesperson, El Paso was chosen for Harris to visit because it is “really representative of what is happening at the border from California all the way through Texas.”

“El Paso is a vibrant border city,” said Simone Sanders, Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson to Harris. “It has three major ports of entry, and there are a significant number of migrants arriving.”

Sanders added that Harris’s trip will spotlight the Biden Administration’s work to reform the nation’s immigration policies.