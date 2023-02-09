BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCental) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man after he allegedly drove through a toll booth at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville.

Gerardo Picazo, 41, was arrested Tuesday and charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges follow an attempt by deputies to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Picazo, who was waiting in line to cross over to Mexico at the Veterans International Bridge, authorities said. Deputies had noticed that Picazo’s vehicle had expired license plates and decided to activate the emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop but he refused to stop, the sheriff’s office stated.

Picazo drove through the deputy’s assigned checkpoint and through the toll booth, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were able to catch up to Picazo and placed their unit in front of his vehicle, causing him to stop before he could make it onto the Mexican side of the bridge, officials said.

Picazo was detained, charged with evading arrest and then booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.