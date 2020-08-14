Officials don’t expect decrease in flights to local airport

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Officials at Valley International say it is a top-performing airport and don’t expect to be affected by American Airlines’ decision to reduce flights to smaller cities.

Officials added the airport’s performance is due to travel and Winter Texans in the area.

Before the pandemic, the airport registered between 26,000 and 30,000 passengers every month. Now, they see between 8,500 and 9,800.

“But the one area that is really, really growing every month is our air cargo. We usually transport around 4,800 tons of air freight a month. and now, we are doing 4,830 a month,” said Jose Mullet, Director of air services.

Mullet adds a he does not expect to see a decrease in flights to Harlingen.