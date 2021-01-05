Funeral arrangements for Roma police chief that died from COVID-19 announced

ROMA, Texas (KVEO) — The Roma Police Department announced funeral arrangements for the city’s police chief that died from COVID-19.

Jose H. Garcia died Monday according to Roma Police Assistant Chief Francisco Garcia.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the viewing will take place Wednesday, Jan. 6 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 7 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Sanchez Funeral Home in Roma. The funeral procession will depart to Starr County Memorial Cemetery at 10 a.m. on FM 650.

The city of Roma released the following statement addressing the passing of Chief Jose H. Garcia.

The City of Roma and our entire community mourn the loss today of Roma Police Chief Jose H. “Beto” Garcia. Chief Garcia faithfully served Roma as a law enforcement officer for 36 years. He began his law enforcement career in 1984 and led the department as Chief of Police for 27 ½ years. Chief Garcia rose through the ranks and throughout his tenure held multiple positions within the City including Fire Chief/Fire Marshall, Emergency Management Coordinator, and Director of Public Safety. Through his strong leadership and commitment, Chief Garcia laid the foundation to build a community-oriented police force committed to serving and protecting life and property. During his last four years as Chief of Police, Roma continuously ranked in the top 10 safest cities in the state. Chief Garcia’s selfless leadership, smile, and tremendous faith will be dearly missed by all who knew him. We extend our deepest condolences to his loving family and will continue to pray for them as we all grieve his passing. CITY OF ROMA, FACEBOOK

Several police departments across the Rio Grande Valley gave their condolences to the Roma Police Department.

Chief Jose H. Garcia was a 36 year veteran of the police department.