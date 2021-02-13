Officials advise residents to prepare for cold weather ahead of vaccine clinics

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Brownsville vaccinated one thousand people over the age of 65 Saturday morning despite the cold temperatures that most in the Rio Grande Valley aren’t used to.

People who registered ahead of time on the BTX Cares website were able to line up in the Texas Southmost College ITEC parking lot starting at 7 A.M..

“We’re hoping to have the first shot in the arm by 9 am and be done by about noontime,” said Cesar Pedraza, the deputy fire chief for Brownsville.

The elderly are especially at risk during cold weather so be sure to prepare for a potential five-hour wait in your car.

In order to adequately prepare for the cold, Pedraza said people should “make sure the vehicles are fueled up, layer your clothing, also carry some extra blankets just in case your heater doesn’t work quite as well as it should in the vehicle.”

The city of Brownsville, the Brownsville department of health, or the Brownsville fire department won’t be providing anything to keep people warm, so make sure you understand how well your car insulates from the cold.

For most of the time, you will be able to sit in the car relaxing with your windows rolled up and the heat going, but the process of getting the vaccine requires your window to be rolled down for a few minutes.

The head, hands, and feet are the three places on your body that you lose warmth the quickest. Be sure to wear a hat, gloves, and good socks to retain body heat.

And don’t forget something to drink.

“Bring your favorite warm beverage, whether its coffee, hot cocoa. Definitely bring something warm,” said Pedraza.