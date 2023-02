HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported 38 people are in the hospital with COVID-19-related symptoms between Feb. 24 and 27.

Additionally, the county reported 290 new cases of COVID-19. Of the 290 are 143 confirmed and 147 probable cases. This raises the total amount of COVID-19 cases in Hidalgo County to 266,889.

There are also 10 adults in the intensive care units of Hidalgo County hospitals.

No deaths were reported between Feb. 24 and 27.