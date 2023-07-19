BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people were transported to a local hospital, including one in critical condition, after a vehicle collided with a motorcade, officials said.

The accident occurred around noon on the southbound lane of the expressway near Rancho Viejo. According to Brownsville Fire Department Chief Jarrett Sheldon, a vehicle struck a trailing vehicle of TxDOT motorcade that was protecting a streetsweeper.

Three people were transported to a local hospital, including a “younger patient” that was in critical condition, he added.

Brownsville Fire and EMS, as well as Harlingen EMS, responded to the scene.