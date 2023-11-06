MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Firefighters tended to an early-morning crash after a vehicle became engulfed in flames.

ValleyCentral spoke with Mission Fire Chief Adrian Garcia, who said they received the call at 1:18 a.m. Sunday.

(Photo: Mission Fire Fighters Association)

(Photo: Mission Fire Fighters Association)

(Photo: Mission Fire Fighters Association)

According to Garcia, the vehicle hit a pole and caught fire. The driver freed themself from the vehicle before the units arrived.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and the driver was transported to a local hospital with non-critical injuries.

Photos show a white vehicle severely damaged near the 1400 block of W. Griffin Pkwy.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.