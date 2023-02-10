BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Celebrations among district employees on Tuesday as the Brownsville ISD school board approved a motion that would give its employees paid parental leave.

“One of the only districts in the entire state to offer this amazing benefit,” said Daniella Lopez-Valdez, Brownsville ISD board member.

The changes to employee benefits will provide 12 weeks of paid parental leave to mothers and fathers after the birth, adoption, or foster placement of a child to any employee who has worked three out of the last five years with the district.

“We are showing how much our employees and their families mean to us. There are numerous benefits that pay leave offers to the employee and the employer,” Lopez-Valdez said.

The decline of teachers in Texas has increased substantially.

Lopez-Valdez hopes this will increase the employee retention rate in their district.

“We will also not only retain talent, but we will attract the best talent for our students,” she said.

Aside from providing a paycheck, BISD believes they can help improve many issues families face.

“We can improve mental health and well-being of parents and children, giving them a chance to bond while not stressing over not having a paycheck,” said Lopez-Valdez. “It is crucial that we give them the chance to spend the most impactful life-changing moments with their own child,” she added.