BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman has been taken into custody after police alleged she was driving in circles at a parking lot and then hit an officer with a car door as she got out of the truck, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Ashley Nicole Pompa, 27, was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Jan. 16 on charges of reckless driving, assault on peace officer, abandon/endanger child, resist arrest and resist transport, police said.

An officer conducted a traffic stop after spotting a grey 2019 Chevrolet Silverado spinning its tires and making circles in a parking lot of a closed business, according to police who also said that when the officer was approaching the Silverado, he noticed a child jumping from the front to the back seat.

The officer made contact with the driver, identified as Pompa, and told her she was under arrest and needed to step out of the vehicle, police said.

That’s when, police said, Pompa allegedly kicked open the door and hit the officer’s arms and legs.

“Once the door was opened, the child quickly got out and grabbed the officer’s leg,” the Brownsville Police Department stated. “The 6-year-old child told the officer not to take his mother.”

Pompa was told by officers to grab her child but she refused, according to police. Other officers arrived at the scene and began to place Pompa into custody but she began to resist by swinging her arms and attempted to kick authorities, police said.

“Once Pompa was handcuffed, she was placed in the back seat of a marked unit and started to be transported to the Brownsville City Jail,” Brownsville police said.

During the transportation to the city jail, Pompa began to move her handcuffs to the front and yelled obscenities to authorities as well as refusing to be transported and authorities had to stop and handcuff her twice, police said.

Pompa was arraigned Jan. 17 and has a total bond of $59,000, according to police.