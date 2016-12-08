Officer not charged following deadly domestic violence incident

LOS FRESNOS, Texas — A Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District police officer was not charged following a deadly domestic violence call.

“At 5:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, the Los Fresnos Police Department and EMS personnel responded to a 9-1-1 call in the 400 block of West Fifth Street in Los Fresnos. The responding officers arrived at 5:48 p.m. and secured the scene.” Said Los Fresnos Police in a press release.

At the scene police and EMS found a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The woman is 28-year-old Joel Alex Sandate’s wife, 34-year-old wife Erica Sandate.

According to the release the couple were involved in a domestic dispute at their home.

“The couple had gotten into a physical altercation that ended with Erika Sandate being shot in the chest. She was transported to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, where she succumbed from her injuries. An autopsy is pending.”

As of Wednesday, the Los Fresnos Police Department have denied all on camera interviews from the media.

In a phone conversation with a Los Fresnos CISD Media representative, it was confirmed Sandate is suspended without pay.

After multiple, unanswered phone calls Chief James Harris returned our call and confirmed Los Fresnos Police Department has the Sandate’s gun is evidence.

As of Wednesday evening, Los Fresnos Police cannot confirm if the case is a homicide investigation.

“The Los Fresnos Police Department requested and received assistance with the investigation from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers Division,” said the media release.

Los Fresnos Police Department and the Texas Rangers interviewed Joel Sandate but could not confirm if he is expected to face charges, is a person of interest or a suspect.