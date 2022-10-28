BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man and woman were arrested after a traffic stop led to a discovery of six bundles of cocaine, Brownsville police said.

Xiomara Estefania Salazar, 24, and Rafael Navarrette, 25, were arrested Thursday at the 2100 block of Paredes Line Road on charges of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance and endangering a child, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a black Ford F-150 for several traffic violations noticed the driver, identified by police as Navarrette, was avoiding eye contact and trembling his hands, according to police.

Police noted a woman was in the passenger seat, identified as Salazar, and two children in the backseat. Navarrette did not have a driver’s license nor insurance and was changing his story, police said.

When officers searched the vehicle, they noticed a bag on the passenger side floorboard. During this time, Salazar was “trembling and acting nervous,” police said.

(Brownsville Police Department)

The officer asked to see the bag and it had a layer of female clothing. The officer moved the top layer of clothes and found six bundles of cocaine wrapped in brown tape, according to police.

“Both suspects refused to cooperate and requested a lawyer,” police said.

According to police, Navarrette and Salazar were transported to the Brownsville City Jail and the children were released to a family member.

Navarrette and Salazar each received bond amounts totaling $90,000.