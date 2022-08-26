BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An officer was found guilty this morning in Brownsville for misuse of official information.

After a one-week trial, Alfredo Avalos was found guilty by a jury on two counts of misuse of official information. Avalos was sentenced by Judge Ricardo Adobatti to four years probation and a $1,000 fine to be paid within the first two years, according to the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

In October 2019, Avalos willingly and knowingly committed the offense of misuse of official information, the release stated. At the time, Oct. 20, 2019, Avalos was a lieutenant with the Bishop Police Department.

As a lieutenant, Avalos instructed one of his officers to request a motor vehicle record using the Texas Law Enforcement Telecommunications System.

An investigation revealed the request was made for “a personal non-law enforcement reason.”

The release stated TLETS is funded for the use of all law enforcement agencies under Senate Bill 10/69 of the Texas Transportation Code, which keeps personal information on motor vehicles confidential.

According to the DA, the officer disclosed information for a nongovernmental purpose. He accessed the information by “improperly utilizing his position.”