Officer recovering after pursuit leads to crash

SULLIVAN CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Sullivan City Police Department had a single-vehicle car crash while en route to assist another officer.

At approximately 9:06 a.m. a Sullivan City PD officer responded to a call for assistance by another officer, according to the Sullivan City Police Chief.

The officer was responding to a call for assistance in a vehicle pursuit that had a bailout with several individuals.

The officer is reported to have suffered minor injuries and is currently recovering.

Sydney Hernandez contributed to this story.

