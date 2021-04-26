Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested for accident involving death

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Saturday, an off-duty RGV sector Border Patrol agent was arrested by the Hidalgo Police Department.

According to the Hidalgo County jail record’s website Francisco Vallejo was arrested for an accident involving a death.

A CBP Spokesperson said that Vallejo was arrested while off-duty.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector is committed to cooperating with any criminal or administrative investigation of alleged misconduct involving Border Patrol personnel, on or off duty. CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility and the United States Border Patrol are fully cooperating with the investigation. CBP Spokesperson

Vallejo was released on Sunday after posting his bond of $100,000.