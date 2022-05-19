RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An off-duty Border Patrol agent sprung into action when he discovered a crash with an unconscious driver.

On Sunday, an off-duty RGC agent encountered a single-vehicle accident in La Joya.

The agent approached the crashed vehicle and noticed an unconscious driver.

Jumping into action, the agent brought the driver back to consciousness after performing a sternum rub.

While assessing the driver’s injuries, the agent noticed a fire under the hood of the car.

With the use of a fire extinguisher, the RGV agent put out the spreading flames.

The agent then extracted the driver from the vehicle and began first aid.

The La Joya Fire Department arrived on the scene, taking over care of the driver.

The La Joya Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety took over the scene.