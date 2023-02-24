LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A couple visiting Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge sighted a mother and kitten ocelot, according to a Defenders of Wildlife release.

On Feb. 17 Jake Strouf snapped a photo of the mother and her kitten as they crossed Buena Vista Boulevard. This rare sighting comes just two weeks ahead of Ocelot Conservation Day at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville.

“The images of this ocelot family crossing the road are a powerful reminder that drivers must slow down and stay aware when traveling through Ocelot Country in South Texas,” said Sharon Wilcox, senior Texas representative for Defenders of Wildlife.

Ocelots typically stay hidden and are most active at night. The sight was even more rare given that there is only a small breeding population of about 60 to 80 cats in South Texas.

The Gladys Porter Zoo ocelot event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will include an Ocelot Run, with the proceeds benefiting the Friends of Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge for ocelot conservation. The event is free to all zoo attendees.