Ocelot seen crossing through underpass for the first time in the RGV, showing signs of progress

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (KVEO) — An ocelot was caught on camera this month at the Laguna Atascosa Wildlife Reserve.

This is good news for the refuge center because it means the ocelots in this region are using protective pathways created to keep them alive.

“This male ocelot that used the underpasses to cross both ways, and that’s actually the first time that this has been reported,” said Melissa Robell an intern with the non-profit Friends of Laguna Atascosa Wildlife Reserve

“Ocelots really struggle with crossing roads and unfortunately there’s really high immortality on roads for them,” said Robell.

The ocelots are a small leopard-like cat and there are only 50 left in North America.

15 of which are located here in the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Reserve, the 45,000 of 110,000 acres of refuge located in Los Fresnos.

The non-profit Friends of the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Reserve is putting on a virtual event tomorrow called beer with a biologist. This part of a three-part series to bring awareness to a plan to grow the reserve.

“I first brainstormed this type of event to connect people to the refuge in a fun and innovative way, and have science in a casual environment and kind of have that beer component,” said Robell.

Beer that is donated through the South Padre Brewing Company for a good cause.

They are working to open a part of the reserve that is currently closed, called the Bahia Grande.

“Hopefully the Us Fish and Wildlife Service with Laguna Atascosa we can work towards opening the Bahia Grande unit to the visitors soon,’ said Robell. “We are really excited about that to have that opportunity.”

Robell says this event will also fundraise for a nature over-look of the Bahia Grande once opened to the public.

To RSVP for the “Beer with a Biologist” event Thursday at 7 p.m., visit this link on Eventbrite.