HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The National Weather Service issued a fire watch for residents in Willacy, Starr and Hidalgo counties.

“The combination of low relative humidity values and gusty winds behind a cold front will lead to the potential for critical fire weather conditions,” the NWS stated in a tweet.

The fire watch is predicted to be from noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday. What this means is that any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Therefore, outdoor burning is not recommended, officials said.

Due to the region’s minimum humidity being at 15 to 30% and wind gusts of up to 35 mph, the potential for fire spread is prominent, the NWS stated.

Other counties affected by the fire watch include Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks and Kenedy.

Cameron County was not included in Tuesday’s watch.