Nutcracker ballet show continues on

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) – After The Deborah Case Dance Academy was shut down for two months due to the pandemic, dancers were allowed to go back to the dance room ready for recitals.

“Dancers danced their heart out; it was as if we were on stage,” said RGV Ballet’s Artistic Director Deborah Case.



The Nutcracker 2020 Ballet Dancers

According to Case, the decision to move forward with the Nutcracker show was after seeing her dance students’ motivation.

“I didn’t want to disappoint the community but most of all I did not want to disappoint the dancers,” she said. “They have worked so hard, they deserve it.”

Case shares all students were committed to continue training despite the challenges.

“These young children are dancing with restrictive air flow by wearing masks, they are training that way and that’s very exciting to me,” she said. “That’s what gets me inspired every day to want to come show up and continue rehearsing and training the dancers.”

In addition to CDC guidelines, Case shares their Nutcracker choreography will be different.

“A lot of our show is new, Michael Rodriguez who is with Charleston Ballet Theatre in Charleston South Carolina re-choreographed this year’s brand-new snow scene,” Case shares.

This year’s audience can expect surprises on stage December 5th and December 6th at 3 p.m. at the Mc Allen Performing Arts Center .