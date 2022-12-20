SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Nuestra Clinica del Valle will receive more than $7 million.

“These funds will allow Nuestra Clinica del Valle to continue providing access to care which includes comprehensive primary health care, OB/GYN, dental, and behavioral services to residents of Hidalgo County,” clinic CEO Lucy Torres said.

The funding will total $7,008,351.

“This funding ensures that our healthcare professionals at Nuestra Clinica del Valle can meet the needs of our most underserved South Texans who rely on them for primary healthcare services,” said Congressman Vicente Gonzalez.

Nuestra Clinica del Valle offers comprehensive primary health care to low-income and underserved populations at 11 locations in Hidalgo and Starr Counties. Available services include primary care, OB/GYN, dental, and behavioral health, said the congressman’s news release.