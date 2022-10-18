HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center locations in Harlingen and Brownsville are hosting hiring events throughout the next few weeks.

Professionals interested in joining the Valley Baptist team will have the opportunity to meet with nursing leaders, according to a news release from Valley Baptist Health System.

Applicants who are interested in being a health professional with Valley Baptist Medical Center can attend the first hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Harlingen location on 2101 Pease Street.

Future hiring events are scheduled throughout November for Valley Baptist in Brownsville.