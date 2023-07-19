SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Areas throughout South Padre Island are expected to experience low water pressure this week, city officials announced.

The Laguna Madre Water District will be shutting down the water system in Laguna Circle South, Circe Cir. and West Morningside streets to work on fire hydrant improvement in the area.

LMWD recommends that customers store water for sanitary use and for cooking in containers or buckets.

Water systems are expected to shut off starting at 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Thursday, July 20.

The water district recommends businesses with water pumps or chillers to take precautions to protect their equipment.