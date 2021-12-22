“Not much success,” San Antonio PD continues search for missing 3-year-old

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Antonio Police Department provided a brief update on the ongoing search for Lina Khil, a child that went missing on Monday.

William McManus, San Antonio Police Chief, held a press conference on Monday where he stated the department is continuously looking for more information on where Khil is.

Khil went missing on Monday at 5 p.m. at the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio. Police said she was at a playground being watched by her mom. The mother left for an unspecified ‘short’ time, when she came back Lina was gone.

“I’ll tell you upfront we’ve had not much success in trying to determine where Lina is,” said McManus.

McManus stated they are treating this as a missing person case and not an abduction case at this time but that may change if they learn more information that proves otherwise.

The chief added the department has two different command centers that are reviewing videos and other resources that they hope will help in the search for the missing child.

“We will continue making as much contact with the community trying to find someone that knows anything about Lina,” said McManus. “Anyone that has any information at all, whether you think it may be helpful or not, [call] (210) 207-7660. That is our missing person’s section.”

McManus noted that any additional information that police learn will be immediately released.

“Early on [in the case] is really important,” said McManus.

Khil was last seen wearing a black jacket, red dress, and black shoes. She is described as 4’0″ weighing 55 pounds with brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair.

The Islamic Center of San Antonio announced they will offer a $10 thousand reward to anyone who can provide information that successfully helps find Khil.