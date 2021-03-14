Not all SPI bars are experiencing a surge of spring breakers

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) – The city of South Padre Island is attracting many spring breakers but not all bars are benefiting from them.

Some say spring breakers are normally not what her business caters to because the majority of them are underage.

“We are still catering to a lot of our winter Texan friends that are still here in the island,” said Colleen Veumel, manager of Coral Reef Sports Bar.

Veumel says her business was close to closing after not running a business for eight months due to the pandemic.

However, the recent changes Governor Greg Abbott did in regards to lifting the mask mandate and expanding business capacity helped her business survive.

“We are still trying to keep people safe but we want people to have a good time when they come in too,” she said.

Veumel says it was difficult to monitor the usage of masks with her business setting so she decided to have her customers choose for themselves.

“I have seen many people happy to take it off and just enjoy being what they thought it used to be, what it used to be before,” she said.

Several other bars that we spoke to expressed that a shutdown is not something they look forward to experience again.